Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start Tuesday
Murray was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home matchup with the Jets, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray has been sharp through the first two games of the campaign, posting a 2.54 GAA and an impressive .930 save percentage. The 25-year-old will look to remain dialed in and pick up his second victory of the season in a home matchup with a Jets team that's averaged 3.00 goals per game through its first three contests of 2019-20.
