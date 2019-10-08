Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Still week-to-week
According to general manager Chuck Fletcher, Patrick (head) is still considered week-to-week, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Patrick is dealing with a migraine disorder, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to start practicing. The 21-year-old forward should be considered out indefinitely until he's able to resume on-ice activities with his teammates.
