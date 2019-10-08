Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start Tuesday
Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Fleury was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's home matchup with the Bruins.
Fleury has been fantastic thus far this season, posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .965 save percentage in back-to-back wins over the Sharks. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Boston team that's only potted three goals through its first two games of the campaign.
