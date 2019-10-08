Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Tuesday

Holtby will tend the twine for Tuesday's home clash with the Stars.

Through his first two appearances of the season, Holtby is 1-0-1 with a 2.36 GAA and .900 save percentage. The veteran netminder is unlikely to top 60 games this year thanks to the emergence of backup Ilya Samsonov, but should still be capable of pushing for the 35-win mark.