Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Two-point performance Tuesday
Teravainen scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.
He also chipped in four shots, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Teravainen's goal was his first of the season, but he's also picked up four helpers -- all of them with the man advantage -- through Carolina's first four games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Dishes two assists Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Pots garbage-time goal•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Records two points•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Lights lamp twice in Game 3•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Nets winner to knot series•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Totals 76 points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.