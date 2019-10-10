Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Thursday
Price will return to guard the net in Thursday's home game against the Red Wings, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price was given the night off Wednesday when Keith Kinkaid was between the pipes in an overtime loss to the Sabres. Price is 1-0-1 after giving up five goals to the Maple Leafs last Saturday, but he also stopped breakaways in overtime and has seen an onslaught of shots, averaging 40 shots faced in his two starts.
