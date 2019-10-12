Devils' Cory Schneider: Between pipes Saturday
Schneider will tend the road twine for Saturday's game versus the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider's off to a rocky start this year with an .891 save percentage through his first two games, but luckily for him, MacKenzie Blackwood is struggling as well. It will be tough to turn it around in the Devils' fifth straight road outing. The Bruins enter this contest 3-1-0, but their offense hasn't been as powerful with just 2.25 goals per game.
