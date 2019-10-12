Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Keeps team undefeated
Koskinen stopped 28 of 31 shots through overtime and all three shootout attempts in Thursday's 4-3 win over New Jersey.
Koskinen gave up a goal in each period, but Edmonton erased a trio of one-goal deficits before the netminder stiffened up in overtime and the shootout. The Oilers have won their first four games of the season, with Koskinen and Mike Smith each playing two.
