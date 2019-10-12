Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Sunday

Jones will start in the home net for Sunday's game against the Flames, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones has had a forgettable start to the season, as he has allowed four goals in each contest and remains winless with an .854 save percentage. On the other hand, the Flames have scored three goals in all four games thus far, and their power play has been solid, converting on 25 percent of chances. It'll be tough for fantasy owners to trust Jones until he can prove it.