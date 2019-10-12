Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the cage during Saturday's home game against the Flames, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury has been a little shaky recently, registering a sub-par 3.66 GAA and .880 save percentage over his last two appearances. The veteran netminder will look to get back on track in a home matchup with a Calgary club that's averaging 2.75 goals per game this season, 19th in the NHL.