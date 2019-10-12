Cizikas (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Florida, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cizikas will miss a second straight game due to an undisclosed injury he's been battling since the start of the season. The 28-year-old pivot will be reevaluated ahead of Monday's matchup with St. Louis, but for now, Tom Kuhnhackl will continue to fill in on the fourth line.

