Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots goal Saturday
Kuznetsov tallied a power-play goal and three shots during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Kuznetsov has a point in each game since returning from a three-game suspension last week. The 27-year-old's shooting percentage (22.2) is a little high, but even with regression, a point-per-game pace is well within reach for the skilled Russian so play him accordingly.
