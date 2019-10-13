Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots goal Saturday

Kuznetsov tallied a power-play goal and three shots during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Kuznetsov has a point in each game since returning from a three-game suspension last week. The 27-year-old's shooting percentage (22.2) is a little high, but even with regression, a point-per-game pace is well within reach for the skilled Russian so play him accordingly.

More News
Our Latest Stories