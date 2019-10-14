Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting again Sunday
Fleury will draw the start in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury turned away 33-of-35 shots in Saturday's win over the Flames and Vegas will send him out for a second straight night on Sunday. Backup Malcolm Subban is currently nursing a lower-body injury so Oscar Dansk will be on the bench behind Fleury for this one.
