Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Sunday

Quick will patrol the crease for Sunday's contest against the Golden Knights, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick has been rocked for 14 goals in his two outings this season and things won't get easier against a lethal Vegas lineup. He got the day off for Saturday's win over the Predators so maybe the time off will allow him to bounce back. For what it's worth, Quick turned away 86-of-92 shots in three outings against Vegas last season.