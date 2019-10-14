Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding crease Monday
Holtby will patrol the blue paint against Colorado on Monday, NBC Sports Washington reports.
After a solid season debut against the Blues, Holtby has been rocked for 13 goals on 92 shots (.859 save percentage) with a 0-2-1 over the last three games. His backup, rookie Ilya Samsonov, has allowed just two goals in his two victories on the year. Holtby's No. 1 goaltending duties aren't in danger yet but he'll need to get back to his usual self before Samsonov forces a goalie-by-committee situation.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.