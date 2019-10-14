Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding crease Monday

Holtby will patrol the blue paint against Colorado on Monday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

After a solid season debut against the Blues, Holtby has been rocked for 13 goals on 92 shots (.859 save percentage) with a 0-2-1 over the last three games. His backup, rookie Ilya Samsonov, has allowed just two goals in his two victories on the year. Holtby's No. 1 goaltending duties aren't in danger yet but he'll need to get back to his usual self before Samsonov forces a goalie-by-committee situation.