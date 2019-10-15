Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Arizona
Hellebuyck will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game against the Coyotes, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Hellebuyck has been red hot recently, picking up three straight wins while posting an exceptional 1.66 GAA and .953 save percentage. The 26-year-old American will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with an Arizona team that's only averaging 1.75 goals per game this campaign, last in the NHL.
