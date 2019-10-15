Sabres' Conor Sheary: Returns to practice
Sheary (upper body) participated in Tuesday's practice.
Getting back on the ice gives Sheary a chance to suit up Wednesday against the Ducks. It's unsettled whether the Sabres will rush Sheary back just one week after he was given a "week-to-week" designation, but he's now being considered day-to-day. Expect Sheary to fill into the middle six when he's ready.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.