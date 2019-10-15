Sheary (upper body) participated in Tuesday's practice.

Getting back on the ice gives Sheary a chance to suit up Wednesday against the Ducks. It's unsettled whether the Sabres will rush Sheary back just one week after he was given a "week-to-week" designation, but he's now being considered day-to-day. Expect Sheary to fill into the middle six when he's ready.

