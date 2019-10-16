Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two helpers in win

Kucherov recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

The reigning Hart Trophy winner has been feast or famine to begin the season, putting together three multi-point efforts and three goose eggs in six games. Kucherov is still off to a flying start with three goals and eight points as he looks to reach triple digits for the third straight campaign.

