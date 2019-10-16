Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two helpers in win
Kucherov recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
The reigning Hart Trophy winner has been feast or famine to begin the season, putting together three multi-point efforts and three goose eggs in six games. Kucherov is still off to a flying start with three goals and eight points as he looks to reach triple digits for the third straight campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Offense explodes against Leafs•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Under pressure from opponents•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Picks up where he left off•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Takes home Hart Trophy•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Finalist for Hart Trophy•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns Ted Lindsay nomination•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.