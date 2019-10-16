Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting in Columbus

Bishop will guard the goal during Wednesday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop has been one of the biggest fantasy disappointments thus far this season, compiling a 1-3-1 record while posting a sub-par 2.78 GAA and .895 save percentage through his first five appearances. The 6-foot-7 American will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's only averaging 2.20 goals per game this campaign, 26th in the NHL.