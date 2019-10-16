Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Washington

Lundqvist will patrol the crease during Friday's road game against the Capitals.

Lundqvist was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against Edmonton, surrendering three goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a Washington team that's averaging 3.14 goals per game this campaign, 16th in the NHL.

