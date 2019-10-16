Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Sent to AHL
Connauton has been demoted to AHL Colorado, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Connauton has spent each game with the Avalanche in the press box, but he'll now return to the AHL, likely as a corresponding move to J.T. Compher's activation from injured reserve. Connauton played 50 games for the Coyotes last season, so there's a chance he'll work his way back into the mix with Colorado at a later date.
