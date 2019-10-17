Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Thursday start
Rask will start Thursday night's home game against the Lightning.
Rask, who had an outstanding postseason run to cap his 2018-19 campaign, will look to continue his strong play out of the gate against the 3-2-1 Lightning on Thursday. The 32-year-old netminder has won all three of his starts to date, en route to logging a 1.33 GAA and .957 save percentage in that span.
