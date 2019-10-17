Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Thursday

Price will guard the home goal Thursday against the Wild, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price hast surrendered no fewer than three goals in each of his five starts this season, posting a 3.33 GAA to go along with an .896 save percentage en route to a 2-2-1 record. He will square off against a Minnesota club averaging a paltry 2.33 goals per tilt, so Price should have a good chance to improve his record Thursday.