Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Thursday
Price will guard the home goal Thursday against the Wild, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Price hast surrendered no fewer than three goals in each of his five starts this season, posting a 3.33 GAA to go along with an .896 save percentage en route to a 2-2-1 record. He will square off against a Minnesota club averaging a paltry 2.33 goals per tilt, so Price should have a good chance to improve his record Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.