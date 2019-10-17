Jets' Bryan Little: Still sidelined
Little (concussion) won't play Thursday against the Islanders, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Little has yet to make his regular-season debut due to a concussion he suffered during the Jets' preseason finale, but on a positive note, he was cleared for contact Wednesday, which suggests he's likely on the verge of being cleared for game action. The veteran pivot will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup with Edmonton.
