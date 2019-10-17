Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Ottawa
Fleury will guard the goal during Thursday's home game against the Senators, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury was a little shaky in his last start, surrendering five goals on 39 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to the Predators on Tuesday. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back in a favorable home matchup with an Ottawa team that's gone 1-4-0 to start the season.
