Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Ottawa

Fleury will guard the goal during Thursday's home game against the Senators, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury was a little shaky in his last start, surrendering five goals on 39 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to the Predators on Tuesday. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back in a favorable home matchup with an Ottawa team that's gone 1-4-0 to start the season.