Sheary (upper body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Sheary has missed the last four games due to the upper-body issue, but returned to practice Tuesday, suggesting a return could be near. Now that he's slated to return, Evan Rodrigues is expected to exit the lineup. Sheary was a point per game player before his injury, collecting two goals and an assist in three games. Futhermore, expect Sheary to see some time on the power play in his return to the ice.