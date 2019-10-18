Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Thursday
Hutton will patrol the road crease for Thursday's tilt against the Kings, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
This will be the first start following Hutton's shutout of the Stars on Monday. Hutton has been spectacular this season, sporting a perfect 4-0-0 record to go along with a 1.74 GAA and .931 save percentage in four starts. The 33-year-old will likely be busy in net, as he faces a Kings offense that ranks second in the league this campaign in shots per game (36.3).
