Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending the twine Friday

Holtby will mind the cage in Friday's home tilt against the Rangers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby was pulled after allowing three goals on three shots during his last start on Oct. 14 against the Avalanche. With understudy Ilya Samsonov playing well, the 30-year-old netminder will need to get back on track against their division rival to fend off the youngster's advance towards more playing time. With a 4.27 GAA and .846 save percentage, it's hard to recommend the former Vezina Trophy-winner given his sluggish start to the season, but he could right the ship at any time, so play him as you normally would.