Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending the twine Friday
Holtby will mind the cage in Friday's home tilt against the Rangers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby was pulled after allowing three goals on three shots during his last start on Oct. 14 against the Avalanche. With understudy Ilya Samsonov playing well, the 30-year-old netminder will need to get back on track against their division rival to fend off the youngster's advance towards more playing time. With a 4.27 GAA and .846 save percentage, it's hard to recommend the former Vezina Trophy-winner given his sluggish start to the season, but he could right the ship at any time, so play him as you normally would.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.