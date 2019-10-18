Kempny (hamstring) will be in the lineup Friday against the Rangers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kempny has missed the first eight games recovering from offseason hamstring surgery but will make his long-awaited return just in time to take on a loathed division rival. The 29-year-old is likely to skate on the third pairing with Radko Gudas on Friday, but fantasy owners are advised to monitor his minutes and production as his offensive game is likely to take some time to establish after such a long layoff.