Lehner is slated to start in goal in Friday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Lehner was solid in his season debut Saturday against the Jets, stopping 30 of 33 shots, but he ultimately fell short, suffering his first loss of the campaign in overtime. The 28-year-old Swede will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Columbus club that's only averaging 2.33 goals per game this year, 28th in the NHL.