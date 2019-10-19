Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Back in win column
Grubauer stopped 40 of 44 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win versus the Panthers.
Grubauer had taken his first loss Wednesday after opening the season with a four-game unbeaten streak, but he was right back to his winning ways Friday thanks to a season-best 40 saves. He made possibly the save of the year to this point, robbing Aleksander Barkov when the game was tied 4-4. Grubauer is now 5-0-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .919 save percentage heading into Saturday's tilt at Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Florida•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Falls in OT•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Slated to start in Pittsburgh•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Permits three goals in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting against former squad•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Strong finish in Thursday's win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.