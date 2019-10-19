Grubauer stopped 40 of 44 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win versus the Panthers.

Grubauer had taken his first loss Wednesday after opening the season with a four-game unbeaten streak, but he was right back to his winning ways Friday thanks to a season-best 40 saves. He made possibly the save of the year to this point, robbing Aleksander Barkov when the game was tied 4-4. Grubauer is now 5-0-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .919 save percentage heading into Saturday's tilt at Tampa Bay.