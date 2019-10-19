Senators' Craig Anderson: In net Saturday
Anderson will start Saturday's game in Arizona.
Anderson hasn't had much help from his teammates, posting a 1-3-0 record along with a 3.05 GAA and .906 save percentage. He'll be fighting an uphill battle once more against an Arizona offense that got off to a slow start but has turned things around with nine goals in its last two games.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 33 saves in loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in goal Monday afternoon•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Short circuits Bolts for first win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up four in home loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets nod for home opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.