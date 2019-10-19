Play

Senators' Craig Anderson: In net Saturday

Anderson will start Saturday's game in Arizona.

Anderson hasn't had much help from his teammates, posting a 1-3-0 record along with a 3.05 GAA and .906 save percentage. He'll be fighting an uphill battle once more against an Arizona offense that got off to a slow start but has turned things around with nine goals in its last two games.

