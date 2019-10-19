Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting heavyweight battle

Vasilevskiy will start Saturday's home game against Colorado, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

This promises to be an exhilarating game, as Vasilevskiy's Lightning captured the Presidents' Trophy last season, while the visiting Avalanche are off to a 6-0-1 start. You didn't draft Vasilevskiy so early to bench him, but just be aware that his floor is lower than usual here.