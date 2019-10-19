Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in St. Louis

Price will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game against the Blues.

Price was unbeatable during his last start Thursday against Minnesota, turning aside all 17 shots he faced en route to a tidy 4-0 victory and his first shutout of the season. The 32-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp while attempting to pick up his fourth win of the year in a road matchup with a St. Louis team that's averaging 2.67 goals per contest through three home games this campaign.