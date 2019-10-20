Play

Hannikainen was sent down to AHL Cleveland following Columbus' 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Hannikainen failed to crack the lineup in five tries to begin 2019-20, and as a result, he'll head to the minors and try to sort out his game. Last season, in 44 appearances at the NHL level, the 26-year-old produced a total of seven points.

More News
Our Latest Stories