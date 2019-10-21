Fleury returned to the lineup Sunday after a one-game absence and had two shots with four hits in a 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Fleury, who missed Saturday's contest with an undisclosed injury, replaced Christian Folin on the third pair. Per usual, the 20-year-old defenseman threw his body around. He's recorded four hits in three of his four games played and has a total of 13 thus far.