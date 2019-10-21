Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Resumes skating

Malkin (lower body) was working out on the ice in full equipment prior to Monday's practice, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin isn't expected to participate in practice with the healthy members of the Penguins roster, but his on-ice activity can nonetheless be viewed as an encouraging sign after he sustained a soft-tissue injury in an Oct. 5 game against the Blue Jackets. The 33-year-old remains without a clear target date for a return, though Vensel speculates that the fact that the forward is skating again means Malkin's recovery timeline will likely be measured in weeks or even days rather than months.

