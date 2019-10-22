Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting against Anaheim
Per Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean, Rinne was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home matchup with the Ducks.
Rinne has been rock solid this season, compiling a 4-0-1 record through his first five starts while posting a respectable 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with an Anaheim team that's averaging 2.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, 25th in the NHL.
