Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday

Murray will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road clash with the Panthers, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray is riding a four-game winning streak in which he posted a 2.21 GAA and .923 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder has crested the 30-win mark just once in his career, in part due to injuries, but could be in line to top his career-high 32 victories from 2016-17 if he keeps this hot streak rolling. With Murray taking Tuesday's contest, look for Tristan Jarry to patrol the crease versus the Lightning on Wednesday.