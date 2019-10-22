Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Tuesday

Fleury will start in net for Tuesday's road clash against the Blackhawks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The veteran got a much needed rest Monday, but has been sensational to start the year, going 6-2-0 along with a 2.18 GAA and .934 save percentage in eight starts. Fleury has been busy this season, as the Golden Knights rank fifth in the league in shots against per game (33.8). The 34-year-old is a perfect 3-0-0 on the road this season along with a 1.37 GAA and .957 save percentage.