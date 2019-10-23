Kuemper stopped 17 of 19 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Kuemper faced a season-low shot total and turned it into his fourth consecutive victory. He has allowed two goals or fewer in all six of his starts this season, going 4-2-0 with a 1.68 and a .944 save percentage. Kuemper, 29, appears to be enjoying a late-career emergence as a bona fide starting netminder. The 2018-19 season was his first full year as a starter and Kuemper logged a .925 save percentage in 55 starts for the Coyotes. So far in 2019-20, he's making that breakout look very real.