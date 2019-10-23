Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Back on the ice
Kuhnhackl was at practice Wednesday after missing a few days due to what the team called maintenance days, Cory Wright of Islanders website reports.
Kuhnhackl is scoreless in five games this season with a rating of minus one. Kuhnhackl is likely only playing because of injuries to several Islanders as he offers limited upside other than as a player who has been through man an NHL season. Kuhnhackl has played in five straight games for the Islanders after sitting out the first three games. He will probably be in and out of the lineup all season long.
