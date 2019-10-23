Capitals' Michal Kempny: Heating up
Kempny has posted a goal, two assists and a plus-3 rating in three games since returning from a hamstring injury.
Kempny has also added two shots, two hits and six blocked shots while averaging 17:48 of ice time. The 29-year-old was in the midst of a career season offensively in 2018-19 before injuring his hamstring late in the season and appears to have picked up right where he left off. Reunited with John Carlson on the top defensive pairing, the Czech blueliner should get a heavy workload and might be worth a gander in standard leagues while he's hot.
