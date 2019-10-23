Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Sabres

Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against Buffalo, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist has had a poor start to the season, posting a 1-3-0 record in four appearances while registering a sub-par 3.57 GAA and .906 save percentage. The 37-year-old Swede will look to start righting the ship in a tough home matchup with a Sabres team that has surprised many by going 8-1-1 through its first 10 games of the campaign.