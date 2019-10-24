Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Thursday

Price will get the starting nod for Thursday's home clash with San Jose, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price has won three of his last four outings and comes into Thursday's clash with an extra day of rest after getting the night off versus Minnesota on Sunday. The veteran netminder has historically struggled against the Sharks, as he is 2-9-1 with a 3.16 GAA in 12 career matchups. The only team Price has won fewer games over is the Golden Knights, who he has faced just twice since they joined the league.