Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Thursday
Korpisalo will be between the pipes against the Hurricanes at home Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo is sporting a 4-2-1 record with a 2.70 GAA in seven outings this season and appears to have taken control of the No. 1 job in Columbus. Still, any slip in performance by the 25-year-old this season could see Elvis Merzlikins challenging for a bigger share of the workload. The Hurricanes are putting 34.1 shots on goal per game, sixth highest in the league, which means it could be a busy night in the crease for Korpisalo.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Steady in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Patrolling crease Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sunk by Isles in OT•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Comes up big in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Dallas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.