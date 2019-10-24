Korpisalo will be between the pipes against the Hurricanes at home Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo is sporting a 4-2-1 record with a 2.70 GAA in seven outings this season and appears to have taken control of the No. 1 job in Columbus. Still, any slip in performance by the 25-year-old this season could see Elvis Merzlikins challenging for a bigger share of the workload. The Hurricanes are putting 34.1 shots on goal per game, sixth highest in the league, which means it could be a busy night in the crease for Korpisalo.