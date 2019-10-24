Kuemper will get the starting nod in net for Thursday's road game versus the Islanders, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper has yet to allow more than two goals through six starts this season, turning in a fantastic 1.68 GAA and .944 save percentage., though it drops off slightly to a 2.01 GAA and The effort has earned him a 4-2-0 record entering Thursday, when he will take on an Islanders club averaging just 2.40 goals per game on home ice.