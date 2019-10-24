Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Minnesota
According to Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean, Rinne was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's home game against the Wild.
Rinne has had a fantastic start to the campaign, compiling a 5-0-1 record through his first six starts while posting a rock-solid 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage. The veteran backstop will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a Minnesota team that's gone 1-5-0 on the road this season.
