Kings' Jonathan Quick: Set to start Thursday
Quick is expected to be in the crease for Thursday's road clash with St. Louis, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick got off to a horrible start to the season, in which he went 0-3-0 with a 6.43 GAA. After two games on the bench, the Connecticut native put together a pair of bounce back performances in which he gave up just three goals on a combined 52 shots. Fantasy owners that stuck around through Quick's early season struggles should be feeling good about the decision and could see the netminder back over the 30-win mark at the end of the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.