Kings' Jonathan Quick: Set to start Thursday

Quick is expected to be in the crease for Thursday's road clash with St. Louis, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick got off to a horrible start to the season, in which he went 0-3-0 with a 6.43 GAA. After two games on the bench, the Connecticut native put together a pair of bounce back performances in which he gave up just three goals on a combined 52 shots. Fantasy owners that stuck around through Quick's early season struggles should be feeling good about the decision and could see the netminder back over the 30-win mark at the end of the year.