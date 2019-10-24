Grubauer will patrol the blue paint on the road against the Golden Knights on Friday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has given up three or more goals in each of his previous four outings, but still managed to secure a 2-1-1 record thanks to an offense that is scoring 4.00 goals per game. The netminder will take the first game of the club's back-to-back while Pavel Francouz takes the second against Anaheim on Saturday.